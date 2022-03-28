Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.19. 26,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,091. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

