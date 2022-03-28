Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 18th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $19.00 on Monday. Delhi Bank has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.
About Delhi Bank (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delhi Bank (DWNX)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.