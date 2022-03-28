Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 18th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $19.00 on Monday. Delhi Bank has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

