Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.46.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Denison Mines by 321.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Denison Mines by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 85,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Denison Mines by 4,530.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 791,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 399,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

