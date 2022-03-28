Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in March

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.2 days.

Shares of DENKF remained flat at $$28.06 during trading hours on Monday. Denka has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

