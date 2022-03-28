DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $68.32 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.62 or 0.00005578 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $68.32 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.54 or 0.07031994 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,937.40 or 1.00002865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

