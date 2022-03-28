Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target to $18.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.17. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $5,536,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 20.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

