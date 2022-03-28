Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Price Target to €36.00

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($36.26) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NOEJF remained flat at $$38.10 on Monday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.

NORMA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

