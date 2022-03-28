Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Price Target to €36.00

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($36.26) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NOEJF remained flat at $$38.10 on Monday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.
NORMA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NORMA Group (NOEJF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.