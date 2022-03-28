Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €80.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($105.49).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €59.34 ($65.21) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.86. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

