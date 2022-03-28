Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $14,887.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

