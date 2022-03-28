Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.47.

APN Industria REIT (Â’Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $824 million portfolio of 32 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

