DIA (DIA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.33 Million

DIA (DIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, DIA has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. DIA has a market cap of $69.50 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00035715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00110685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 65,952,309 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

