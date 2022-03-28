DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DiaSorin from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.25.
DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.
