DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Up to $17.17

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.17, but opened at $17.75. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 507 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

