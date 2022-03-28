Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Disco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,160. Disco has a one year low of $48.75 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.18.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.