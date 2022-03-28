Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Down 6.4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 505,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,307,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

