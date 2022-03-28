Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Down 6.4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 505,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,307,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery (DISCA)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.