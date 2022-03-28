DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 500,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. 3,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

