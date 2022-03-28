Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,743,560 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Doma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,768,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

