Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.15 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$10.83. The company has a market cap of C$706.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.48.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$618.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.11.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

