Dr. Martens’ (DOCS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 375 ($4.94) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens to an overweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.32) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

DOCS opened at GBX 239.80 ($3.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 44.70. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of GBX 206.60 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.81.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 3,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,060.03). Also, insider Robyn Perriss acquired 15,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($59,834.12).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

