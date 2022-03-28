DRIFE (DRF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

DRIFE (DRF) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. DRIFE has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $121,313.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One DRIFE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DRIFE

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 503,816,493 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

