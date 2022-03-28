DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of DXPE traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 124,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $537.19 million, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 616.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

About DXP Enterprises (Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.