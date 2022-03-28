Dyadic International (DYAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DYAI stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

