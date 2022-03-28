Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) vs. Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Head to Head Review

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dyadic International and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dyadic International currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.41%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 322.03%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -443.68% -43.62% -39.82% Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Omega Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $1.60 million 57.56 -$9.32 million N/A N/A Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 2,386.99 -$68.28 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Therapeutics.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

