Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 216 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $413.47 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.07 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.23 and a 200 day moving average of $434.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.29.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.