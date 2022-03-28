Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after buying an additional 766,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,554,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

