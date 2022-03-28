Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 373,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $130.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

