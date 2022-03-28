Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 892.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 89,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

