Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $337.49 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.72 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.69. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

