Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $219.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

