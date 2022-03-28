Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $650,000 in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBSM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 178.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,046,000.

Shares of PBSM stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

