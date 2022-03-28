Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 72.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Grid by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGG opened at $74.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $76.77.

NGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

