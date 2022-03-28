Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $208.73 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $176.96 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.13.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

