Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

NYSE NSC opened at $283.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

