Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,872,000 after buying an additional 1,031,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after buying an additional 282,002 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after buying an additional 808,853 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,291. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

