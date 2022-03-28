E-L Financial Co. Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.50 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
ELF opened at C$900.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$915.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$912.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. E-L Financial has a one year low of C$890.00 and a one year high of C$989.99.
