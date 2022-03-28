Eastern Bank Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $92.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

