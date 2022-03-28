Eastern Bank Has $1.35 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.29.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $413.47 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.07 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

