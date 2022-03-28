Eastern Bank Sells 200 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $124.04 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.