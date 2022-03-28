Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.35.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.97. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $136.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.