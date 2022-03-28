eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in eBay were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.35. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,393,719. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

