Electroneum Hits Market Cap of $106.83 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $106.83 million and approximately $253,813.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,916,212,034 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

