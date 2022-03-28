Elrond Price Hits $210.08 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $210.08 or 0.00444803 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and approximately $229.39 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00193306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00028247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,708,265 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.