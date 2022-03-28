Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EMCF stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. Emclaire Financial has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Emclaire Financial worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

