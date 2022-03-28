EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of EMX opened at $2.35 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 697,046 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 181,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in EMX Royalty by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter.

EMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EMX Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

