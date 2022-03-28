Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2,060.00 price objective on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2,600.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,003.53.

EDV opened at C$30.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$24.03 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

