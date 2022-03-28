Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXK stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $885.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

