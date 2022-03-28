Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $629.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) to announce $629.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $626.42 million to $632.30 million. Endo International reported sales of $717.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

ENDP stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $551.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.