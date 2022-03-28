Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a growth of 277.6% from the February 28th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,494,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Enel stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
Enel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel (ENLAY)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.