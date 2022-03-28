Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a growth of 277.6% from the February 28th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,494,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($10.11) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enel from €9.00 ($9.89) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

