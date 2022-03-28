ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Down 55.8% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the February 28th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $14.84 on Monday. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

ENN Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

