Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.
OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
